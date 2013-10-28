Commercial Real Estate Investment on the Rise

Costa Rica real estate has improved dramatically in 2013, with median properties seeing the biggest surge. While lower end prided properties did show incremental improvements this year this end of the market is slow.

Commercial properties especially in the Central Valley is seen the biggest jump in 2013, with numerous commercial developments having started this year. most obvious is the the number of stripe plazas that are being built in all the major barrio’s in and around San Jose.

While condo development remain slow, gated communities have seen a re3cent uptick in activity in 2013.

The areas that have seen the most activity is San Jose and Guanacaste’s Gold Coast region.