City Mall will Open Alajuela October 2015

The developer of mega Alajuela City Mall announced the start of its operations for the October 30, 2015, and will start of earthmoving operations in 2 weeks.

Leonel Feoli spokesman Honduran Corporation group Lady Lee-developer of the project, who said they delays were due to the rainy season.

Not yet announced the company in charge of the construction process of the building of 185,000 square meters, a size larger than the five stages of Multiplaza a whole.

The 5 acres is at par with the International Mall and its size is about 1.5 times the one with the new National Stadium on the radio that connects San José, the public hospital and the city center.

City Mall will feature further 2,400 parking spaces, 10 cinemas operated by Cinemark in over 3,000 m² and amusement mini-park called City Park Arcade, in a space of similar dimensions.

The mall also features big box stores Aliss, Universal and Carrion.