Inflation in Costa Rica to End Year at Lowest Level in Four Years

admin December 6, 2013 Leave a comment

graph1

A 2013 report shows further acceleration of economic activity and fewer inflationary pressures, said Rodrigo Bolaños, President of Banco Central de Costa Rica (BCCR). Bolaños participated in a conference organized by the Chamber of Banks and Financial Institutions of Costa Rica. According to the chief, the variation in prices hover around 4% and if consistent till year end, would be ... Read More »

Base Lending Rate will rise to 6.60%

admin November 7, 2013 Leave a comment

exchange_money2

The base lending rate (TBP) will go up November 7  for a week, to 6.60% , according to the Central Bank of Costa Rica in their website . The increase was recorded after the indicator maintained a level of 6.55% for two consecutive weeks, from October 25 last. The information represents an increase of 0.05 percentage points over his last recorded level. According to ... Read More »

City Mall will Open Alajuela October 2015

admin November 7, 2013 Leave a comment

City-Mall-Alajuela

The developer of mega Alajuela City Mall announced the start of its operations for the October 30, 2015, and will start of earthmoving operations in 2 weeks. Leonel Feoli spokesman Honduran Corporation group Lady Lee-developer of the project, who said they delays were due to the rainy season. Not yet announced the company in charge of the construction process of ... Read More »

Costa Rica Business Confidence Fell 2% Last Quarter of 2013

admin November 8, 2013 Leave a comment

business3

Business confidence fell 2% during the last quarter of 2013 when compared with the same period last year, reflecting a stagnant productive sector in the country since mid-2012. The data comes from the last survey “Business Pulse” by the Costa Rican Union of Chambers and Associations of Private Enterprises (Uccaep) and presented the November 8th. According to the survey, for ... Read More »

Inflation still Growing but Slowing

admin November 9, 2013 Leave a comment

inflation

The October Consumer Price Index (CPI) resumed the downward trend that started in July based on the information provided by the National Institute of Statistics and Census (INEC). In Oct. 2013, the inflation recorded a variation of 4.11%, the lowest of the year. In September, the annual growth was 5.37%. The change only the month of October was -0.76%. Earlier ... Read More »

World Bank Report Equated Costa Rica’s Strong Growth to CAFTA

admin November 12, 2013 Leave a comment

world-bank

Three out of four Costa Rican companies claim that the Free Trade Agreement with the United States (CAFTA) has affected Costa Rica positively, according to data from a World Bank study. According to the study, the positive effects for these companies have been reflected primarily in increased exports, lower production costs and expanding market. Costa Rica has become responsible for ... Read More »

